    Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Story by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the Ready One Detachment, 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Brigade, received priority for this year’s flu shots because they are on alert status and must be ready to deploy rapidly if called upon.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020
    Story ID: 382120
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    vaccine
    Fort Eustis
    sddc
    amc
    medical readiness
    #Ready2Fight #ArmyReadiness #ArmyTeam #ReadyNow flu

