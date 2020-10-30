Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Soldiers assigned to the Ready One Detachment, 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Brigade, received priority for this year’s flu shots because they are on alert status and must be ready to deploy rapidly if called upon.

