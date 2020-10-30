JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. Oct. 30, 2020 — Soldiers with the Ready One Detachment, 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, demonstrate what it takes to achieve unit medical readiness during a unit flu shot drive event at the Deployment Support Center at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Oct. 30, 2020.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:44 Story ID: 382119 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.