Indiana National Guard helps long-term care facilities fight COVID 19

The National Guard will support long-term care facilities by assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place.



"Indiana National Guard troops are well trained and ready to assist with keeping our long-term care facility residents and staffs safe and protected during this health crisis, just as we do during other types of domestic emergencies," said Indiana's Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles. "Our citizen-soldiers and airmen, who serve close to home, know and support their communities and their neighbors."

