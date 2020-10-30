Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard helps long-term care facilities fight COVID 19

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Story by Spc. Jules Iradukunda 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The National Guard will support long-term care facilities by assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place.

    "Indiana National Guard troops are well trained and ready to assist with keeping our long-term care facility residents and staffs safe and protected during this health crisis, just as we do during other types of domestic emergencies," said Indiana's Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles. "Our citizen-soldiers and airmen, who serve close to home, know and support their communities and their neighbors."

