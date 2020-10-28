IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains Warfighters, DoD Civilians

Courtesy Photo | 201028-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (October 28, 2020) – Intelligence Specialist...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201028-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (October 28, 2020) – Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Marcus Shell serves as an instructor onboard Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 230 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning Information Warfare community training. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Marcus Shell serves as an instructor onboard Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Shell decided to serve the nation in April of 2012 and departed for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, Sept. 11, 2012. Afterward, then Seaman Shell transferred to Navy Marine Corps Intelligence Training Command and attended Intelligence Specialists “A” School, and received follow-on orders to Intelligence Specialist Ground “C” School where he earned the Naval Enlisted Classification Code 3912, focusing on intelligence support to the Navy’s expeditionary community.



After graduation from his accession-level training, Shell reported to Naval Special Warfare Mission Support Center (NSWMSC) located in Coronado, California, where he provided geospatial intelligence support to the naval special warfare community. While at NSWMSC, Shell earned his reputation for hard work and was named Analyst of the Month for April and August of 2014.



In September 2015, Shell received orders and was assigned to Fleet Intelligence Adaptive Force (FIAF) Detachment Norfolk. During his first year, he worked as a United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) Maritime Intelligence Operations Center watch assistant and watch officer. In this position, he supported the USFFC intelligence department (N2) to enhance situational awareness which directly influenced the execution of maritime operations in the Combined Task Force (CTF) 80 area of responsibility. Due to his stellar performance while working as a watch officer, Shell was selected for an Individual Augment assignment in support of various special operations task forces as a full motion video analyst focusing on overseas contingency operations.



Shell received orders to IWTC Virginia Beach in December 2018 as an instructor. While here, earned his Master Training Specialist designation and is charged with development of one of the Navy’s first courses focusing on intelligence support to cyberspace operations at the journeyman level. Shell delivers top-notch instruction to not only Sailors, but also Department of Defense and U.S. Coast Guard civilians. In addition, Shell is an active member within the IWTC Virginia Beach’s Petty Officer Association.



“Being an instructor grants me the opportunity to continue to make a difference for the Navy and our country,” shared Shell.



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 230 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning Information Warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



