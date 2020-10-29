NMCP Celebrates Spiritual Care Week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 29, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Pastoral Care Department hosted a Voices United in Prayer event in commemoration of Spiritual Care Week/Pastoral Care Week on Oct. 29.

Spiritual Care Week is an event that has been occurring in hospitals and specialized-care settings since 1985, and it is meant to highlight pastoral care as well as celebrate faith.

“Especially with COVID, political strife, and general hospital stress, this year we are hosting an interfaith gathering of prayers focused on themes of hope, peace, healing and unity,” said Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, NMCP Pastoral Care Services clinical chaplain and operations officer.

“We are capable of vital action with all of our prayers put together,” said Capt. Wayne Haddad, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic regional chaplain and NMCP command chaplain.

Navy chaplains and pastoral care play a vital role in the Navy and Navy Medicine across the world.

“When the surgeon general visited last week, he had spoken to the command about people, platforms, performance and power,” Haddad said. “As chaplains and pastors, we take care of people as well as (they) are the platform for prayer. We are performing in the realm of the spiritual and showing everyone the power of prayer.”

