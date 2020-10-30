Commander, Submarine Forces Hosts Staff Talks with Brazilian Naval Delegation

Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, hosted delegates from the Brazilian Navy for Submarine Staff Talks in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 27-29.



The annual staff talks were established to foster cooperation between both submarine forces. The engagement provides the structure and goals for steady mutual collaboration, as well as, common understanding of submarine operations, training and safety.



This marks the 13th year both forces have met for dialogue and planning.



“Brazil is an important partner for the U.S. Submarine Force, and we cherish our lasting partnership,” said Caudle. “Our forces have trained together and worked side by side to develop the cooperative relationships necessary to advance both countries’ interests. Together, we will continue to take on challenges as we work toward achieving our shared objectives to improve our combined undersea force effectiveness.”



Brazilian Submarine Force Commander, Rear Adm. Thadeu Lobo, led this year’s Brazilian delegation.



"USA and Brazil share paramount values of freedom and democracy, and have built a long lasting friendship,” said Lobo. “The Atlantic Ocean is our border, where our navies’ have solid bonds, fostered by decades of combined operations. Our Submarine Forces express one of these bonds, working cooperatively undersea aiming at mutual interests and development.”



Delegates also toured USS Albany (SSN 753) and the Submarine Learning Facility.



The U.S. Submarine Force provides the training, logistical plans, manpower and operational support to maintain the ability of the Force to respond to both peacetime and wartime demands while ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains undersea superiority into the future.

