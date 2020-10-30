MANAMA, Bahrain – The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) welcomes the Republic of Estonia’s participation in the multinational efforts aimed at enhancing maritime security throughout key waterways in the Middle East.



Estonia is the ninth member nation to join the IMSC since it formed in November 2019. Other members include Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Lithuania, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.



The IMSC is key to the deterrence of state-sponsored malign activity in the waters of the Middle East region through its operational arm, Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel. Partner nations work cooperatively to promote the free flow of commerce and to deter threats to shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Southern Red Sea.



Rob Bellfield, Commodore Royal Navy, Commander of CTF Sentinel, welcomed the newest addition in the efforts to increase regional security.



“We welcome Estonia to the IMSC family. Together we can ensure the inherent right of freedom of navigation to our merchant mariners,” said Bellfield. “By working together as a team we enhance our maritime domain awareness and keep these vital waterways open for business. I am delighted that Estonia is now part of that team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 11:16 Story ID: 382087 Location: MANAMA, BH Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Republic of Estonia Joins the International Maritime Security Construct, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.