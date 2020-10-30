The 189th Aerialport Flight works tirelessly to provide consistent air cargo support to the 189th Airlift Wing. From tactical training bundles to vehicles, Aerialporters keep the pace going and play a key role in support of any mission. From beginning to end, the entire process takes a significant amount of time. Measuring for accurate weight, and even distribution on the pallets, the Airmen make sure to meet all checks and balances before sending the cargo to the aircraft. Aerialport prepares anywhere between eight and ten pallets each week for training, ensuring they are prepared for any realworld scenario that might come up. With more than 40 aerialporters to accomplish the mission, their streamlined process accompdates an average of 25 drops per month.

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 Aerialporters keep the mission moving