IWTC Corry Station Welcomes New Ombudsman

By Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kenneth J. Stanford, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station recently appointed Alicia Wright as its new command ombudsman.



Navy ombudsmen play vital roles in keeping families informed about their Sailors' commands. Families turn to ombudsmen for a helping hand and guidance when times get tough, usually when loved ones are out to sea. However, IWTC Corry Station is shore-based command, and the Sailors there include students as part of the Navy's newest groups of information warfare warfighters entering the fleet.



Wright was appointed by IWTC Corry Station's commanding officer (CO) and will work under the CO's guidance for her appointment duration.



She serves as the link between command leadership and IWTC Corry's students and their families. While there are no deployments, Wright is trained to keep Sailor's families in the loop about command information, services and programs, and local quality of life improvement opportunities while they are away from their spouses or family members.



"As an ombudsman, I am here to be the voice of the families to the command,” shared Wright. “We are also there for the commanding officer to relay information back to the families. The Ombudsman Program belongs to the command and is shaped by the commanding officer’s perception of Corry Station Sailors’ and families' needs. An Ombudsman is a voluntary representative of the command, appointed by the commanding officer, and serves two important roles as a communications link between the commanding officer and command family members; and as a professionally trained information and referral specialist. I work under the guidance of the command master chief and commanding officer."



Ombudsmen also give referrals to outside resources as necessary and strive to help resolve family issues before the command needs to become involved. Ideally, spouses should feel comfortable reaching out to the ombudsman before contacting the CO. However, this is not always easy.



"I am married and have two sons and a daughter,” offered Wright. “We haven't been in Pensacola long, so I know how it feels to be new to command and area; we can learn together! Starting at a new command doesn't have to be overwhelming; it's always fun to experience new areas and go on new adventures. I also always have resources readily available if you need them to settle into the area and find your way. This is my second command to have the honor of being ombudsman. I was previously with a sea-going command for nearly two years.”



"Mrs. Wright has served as an ombudsman aboard USS McFaul (DDG 74), which has allowed her to step in without missing a beat," said Command Master Chief Joanne Gibson, IWTC Corry Station’s command master chief. "She continues to provide us with much-needed information on all things Pensacola and the base happenings. We look forward to continued support and information flow from Mrs. Wright."



The IWTC Corry Station ombudsman can be reached via email at corry.ombudsman@navy.com.



Wright added, "I have frequent contact with the command and relay information to our families via the command's Facebook page. Titled IWTC Corry Station Ombudsman, any of your family members are welcome to join this page to receive the most current information about our command and command activities as well as events in the area."



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



