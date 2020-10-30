Barry joins joint, bilateral training exercise Keen Sword

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 201026-N-DL524-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Navy ships assigned to Ronald...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 201026-N-DL524-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Navy ships assigned to Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4, and the Royal Canadian Navy, in formation while aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force fly in formation during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) - Alongside 9,000 service members and naval forces from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy, the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group during exercise Keen Sword 21 to conduct bilateral training across a variety of mission areas to enhance readiness and regional cooperation.



Exercise Keen Sword is a biennial exercise designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the region.



"Keen Sword 21 is a great opportunity for Barry to continue sharpening its warfighting prowess alongside our skilled and resilient allies of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and the Royal Canadian Navy," said Cmdr. Chris Gahl, commanding officer. "The exercise allows Barry to visibly demonstrate the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which allows us to respond to any situation together at a moment’s notice.”



Barry joined U.S. Navy ships assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4, and the Royal Canadian Navy, aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force for the two-week exercise.



Barry participated in daily communication and tactical maneuvering drills designed to improve multinational joint force operations, effectively practicing maritime coordination at the theater-level.



“Receiving precise information from our allies allows us to extend our sensor coverage and expand our battle space,” said Lt.j.g. Brendan Metcalf, Barry’s fire control officer. “This exercise continues to validate through comprehensive integrated air and ballistic missile defense scenarios that interoperability makes us a stronger force.”



Working alongside Japanese allies to develop a stronger and more resilient supply chain, Barry conducted a replenishment-at-sea with JMSDF Mashu-class replenishment ship JS Mashu (AOE 425), as well as a cross-deck exercise with a JMSDF SH-60K Super Auk helicopter.



“It was great to have the opportunity to conduct an international replenishment-at-sea and work with the highly professional sailors and aircrewmen of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force,” said Boatswain Mate Chief Petty Officer Bruno Doamaral, leading chief petty officer of Barry’s First Division. “Working together, we received over 100,000 gallons of fuel and landed a Japanese helicopter on Barry’s flight deck to transfer important parts. Their proficiency was unmatched, and I look forward to working with them again.”



The exercise also included advanced anti-submarine warfare training that allowed Barry Sailors to familiarize themselves with the high-level capabilities of JMSDF submarines and theater anti-submarine warfare assets.



Keen Sword 21 is the fifth bilateral exercise that Barry participated in alongside the JMSDF this year. Exercises like Keen Sword demonstrate the United States’ and Japan’s strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.