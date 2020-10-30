Class of 2025: 2ABCT Soldier receives admission to University of Chicago

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael West | Spc. Natnael M. Getahun, an Infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael West | Spc. Natnael M. Getahun, an Infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company Brigade, 40th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, receives a coin from the brigade leadership October 27, 2020, while deployed to the Task Force Spartan area of responsibility. Getahun was accepted to the University of Chicago during a surprise video conference with the dean of admissions through the 'Stand Together' program which focuses on Service members and veterans. Spc. Getahun is the the first active-duty servicemen to receive acceptance through the program this year. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Peering into the screen of a laptop on a late Monday evening, Spc. Natnael Getahun receives amazing news as he is admitted to the University of Chicago during a virtual call while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield on October 26, 2020.



Born in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia but raised in Dallas, Texas, Spc. Getahun looked astonished as the Dean of admissions for the University welcomed him.



“I was not expecting to be admitted,” said the 22-year-old Getahun, who is an infantryman, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company Brigade, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas. “I’m grateful that I was accepted to the University of Chicago, and I’m excited to enter this new stage in my life.”



2ABCT commander, Col. Michael Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky later presented Geatahun with a Brigade Coin.



“Being a part of Spc. Getahun’s acceptance to the University of Chicago was a unique and rewarding opportunity,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Prickette, 2ABCT operations sergeant major. “As leaders in the military, it’s our job to recognize that people are the Army’s greatest strength. Events like this highlight the ways in which the military can foster professional and personal growth.”



Gatahun’s acceptance comes through the ‘Stand Together’ program which was launched to further support underrepresented students to include veterans.