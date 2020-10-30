Courtesy Translation: Hessen State, New Corona Measures Decided 29 OCT 2020

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 29 OCT 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange



New corona measures decided



Minister President Bouffier and Minister of Social Affairs Klose: "Resolutions are necessary to contain the pandemic." The Hessian Corona Cabinet today decided about far-reaching measures to combat the pandemic and implemented the unanimous decisions of yesterday's Ministerial Conference of the Federal States with the federal chancellor. “These interventions are extremely painful. But we have to act now, "said Minister President Volker Bouffier and Minister of Health Kai Klose after the cabinet meeting. "If everyone goes along now, we have a good chance of containing the pandemic and turning things around so that we can allow more soon."



The cabinet decided on the following changes. These will be in effect starting Nov. 2:



Contact restrictions in public spaces



Citizens should reduce contact to other people outside of their own household to an absolutely necessary minimum. Starting Nov. 2, gathering in public is only permitted with members of your own household and those of one other household, but no more than 10 people.



Events and celebrations



Public events will only take place if there is a particular public interest. Events for entertainment are prohibited.



Private events outside of your own home are prohibited.



Gatherings and celebrations within one's own apartment are only permitted in a small private group.



Alcohol consumption in public



The consumption of alcohol in public is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.



Traveling



Overnight accommodation offers in Germany are only allowed for necessary and expressly non-tourist purposes.



Leisure, culture and sport



Institutions and facilities for leisure activities will be closed. These include:



a. Theaters, operas, concert halls, and similar facilities

b. Fairs, movie theaters, amusement parks and providers of leisure activities (indoor and outdoor), gambling halls, casinos, betting shops and similar facilities

c. Prostitution sites, brothels and similar establishments

d. leisure and amateur sports with the exception of exercising alone, with one other person or with people from one's own household in all public and private sports facilities,

e. Swimming and fun pools, saunas

f. Fitness centers and similar facilities.



Leisure and amateur sports is prohibited unless practiced alone, with one other person or people from your own household.



Training and competitions in high performance and professional sports as well as school sports are permitted if a comprehensive hygiene concept is presented.



Museums, castles, animal parks and zoos will be closed. Memorial sites remain open.



Restaurants



Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, discos, and similar establishments will be closed. This does not apply to canteens and the delivery of food or to go meals for consumption at home.



The federal government has announced short-term and extensive financial aid in these areas in particular.



Services



Services in the field of personal care such as cosmetic studios, nail studios, massage practices, tattoo studios and similar businesses will be closed because of the physical proximity.



Medically necessary treatments, such as physiotherapy, are still possible. Hairdressing salons remain open under the existing hygiene requirements.



Stores



The retail trade will remain open, subject to hygiene requirements, control of access and avoidance of queues. It must be ensured that there is no more than one customer per 10 square meters of sales area in the shops.



Hospitals, retirement homes and care facilities



Visits to hospitals, retirement homes and care facilities remain possible under strict guidelines. It is always taken into account that the respective regulations must not lead to the complete social isolation of those affected.



Educational offers



Volkshochschulen will remain open.



Quarantine order



People with a positive corona test have to go into quarantine immediately. This applies from the time the test result is known, even if the health authority has not yet issued a formal order.

Anyone living in a household with a person who tested positive must also immediately go into a two-week quarantine. There are exceptions for errands that cannot be postponed, such as buying groceries.

Violations of the quarantine order can result in a fine of 500 euros.



Definition of mouth and nose covering



Any covering that is close to the face and covers mouth and nose and helps reduce the spread of droplets and aerosols through coughing, sneezing or talking counts as a permitted mouth and nose covering. A certification is not necessary. Plastic shields are not permitted mouth and nose coverings.



Extended mask requirement in schools



Until now, in Hessian schools, it was only mandatory to wear a mask outside of the classroom, i.e. in the school yard and in the corridors. Now the following applies: Starting with fifth grade, a mask requirement also applies in class. These students can take off their masks during the breaks. These “mask breaks” are organized locally in the schools.



Extended mask requirement in public



A mask must always be worn on busy streets and squares if the minimum distance of 1.5 meters (approximately 5 feet) cannot be ensured. This applies especially to pedestrian zones.



Extended mask requirement in vehicles



If people from more than two households are together in a vehicle, wearing masks is mandatory.