Date | Oct 30, 2020







48FW and RAF jointly test counter-small unmanned aerial systems



ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The 48th Fighter Wing and Royal Air Force 8th Force Protection Wing will be conducting a joint test of counter-small unmanned aerial systems, Nov 2 - 6, at RAF Lakenheath.



The joint test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of USAF and RAF counter drone platforms for point defense, and evaluate the compatibility of the systems and capability for integrated base defense.



There will be several drone platforms flown between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As a reminder, public use of drones on RAFL is prohibited. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to Eagle Eyes Hotline at 0163852 3937 or 226-3937 (DSN).



