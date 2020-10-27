VFA-102 Change Of Command

On Oct. 27 2020, Cmdr. Daniel O’Hara relieved Cmdr. Harry Evans as Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102. The Diamondbacks are the US Navy’s only forward deployed FA-18F Super Hornet squadron. They are currently attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 forward deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The airborne change of command ceremony occurred at sea, while embarked aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as part of the 2020 deployment.



When asked about his time as Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Evans said, “It has been an honor and privilege to lead the finest squadron in the U.S. Navy. The men and women of the Diamondbacks have set the standard for all others to follow. I was extremely humbled to serve alongside these tremendous Sailors and I wish Cmdr. O’Hara, Cmdr. Charlebois, and the Diamondbacks the best in all future endeavors. Finally, I want to thank my family for all of their support and sacrifice during the tour. ”



“I am forever grateful to Cmdr. Evans and his wonderful family for their friendship, insightful mentorship, and lasting contributions to the continual success of the Diamondbacks” said Cmdr. O’Hara. “We are blessed to have an exceptionally talented Officer Corps and the world’s finest Sailors. It is truly humbling to be a member of this amazing team, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the Diamondback.”



The squadron congratulates Cmdr. O’Hara on this superb accomplishment, and thanks Cmdr. Evans for his exemplary service as Diamondback One. We welcome Cmdr. Timothy Charlebois as incoming Diamondback Executive Officer.

