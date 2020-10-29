Naval Medical Forces Pacific Names 2019 Sailor of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) announced Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Janice Aquino as the regional headquarters 2019 Sailor of the Year and the first recipient of the Chief Yeoman La Toya Calvin Leadership Award.



"This year’s winner is HM1 Janice Aquino” said Command Master Chief Loren Rucker. “She showed a high level of leadership in both supporting headquarters staff throughout the year and during COVID-19 response efforts. In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, she stepped in as the leading chief petty officer for the headquarters administration department in a time of need."



Aquino, leading petty officer of the administration department exhibited a high level leadership, guiding active and Reservist personnel, along with maintaining the highest standards in communication with subordinate commands.



"I am very honored to win Sailor of the Year for NMFP,” stated Aquino. “This award would not be possible if it weren't for the collective work of the whole administration department, so my win is also the whole department's win.”



This is the first year for the prestigious Chief Yeoman La Toya Calvin Leadership Award, which is inspired by its namesake who displayed superb leadership, while educating and guiding Sailors to do the same. This award is given only to a Sailor who is stationed at the region’s headquarters and exudes the highest standards in their job. .



“I am especially grateful and honored to receive the first ever Chief Yeoman La Toya Calvin Leadership Award,” Aquino said. “Her mentorship and guidance was the key factor on how I am as leader today. She was the epitome of what a great leader should be. When Chief arrived, she sat me down and told me that she needed me to help her lead the best admin department in the whole Navy. She challenged me to be the best and bring out the leader in me to serve not just the NFMP staff but the whole region."



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness

