PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transited from Naval Station Norfolk to the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) Portsmouth, Va., shipyard to begin a maintenance availability period, Oct. 27, 2020.

Bataan Sailors spent weeks preparing for the move, and their preparation paid off with a successful underway to their new home in the shipyard.

“I’m incredibly proud of our ‘Big 5’ shipmates’ ability to professionally and seamlessly conduct an underway to the shipyards,” said Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Bataan’s commanding officer. “Our team is committed to using the maintenance period to conduct a robust facilities upgrade and be ever-ready to answer our nation’s call, anytime, anywhere.”

While in the shipyard, Bataan will undergo extensive repairs and upgrades to the combat systems infrastructure and engineering plant, along with general preservation efforts throughout the ship.

Bataan was commissioned in 1997, and this maintenance period is a major step toward the sustainment of her war-fighting capabilities for another 20 years to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 20:26 Story ID: 382049 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bataan Moves to the Shipyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.