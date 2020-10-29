NBHC, MCRD Sailor Provides Medical Care during Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 201029-N-LW757-1123 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 29, 2020) Hospitalman Melodie Abell, a Sailor...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 201029-N-LW757-1123 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 29, 2020) Hospitalman Melodie Abell, a Sailor assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC), Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a photo at the clinic Oct. 29. Abell oversees the recruits' vaccination process, and ensures their medical records are properly built. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way many facets of healthcare are conducted, and Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) branch health clinics have adapted some of their techniques and practices to keep both staff and patients safe while delivering the high-quality healthcare they’ve come to expect. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Hospitalman Melodie Abell, a Sailor assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC), Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, plays a vital part in processing Marine Corps recruits, ensuring their health and wellness during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Abell, a California, Md., native and 2019 graduate of James Clemens High School, arrived at NBHC, MCRD San Diego November 2019.

Abell oversees the recruits' vaccination process, and ensures their medical records are properly built. New Marines leaving Abell's care are medically ready for the fleet.

COVID-19 has changed the way NBHC, MCRD San Diego has provided healthcare to its patients, and created new challenges for medical staff.

Abell said that growing up in her hometown she faced a lot of adversity and change.

"With the Navy's ever-changing circumstances, especially working as medical personnel during the pandemic, I felt better prepared once everything started changing so rapidly," said Abell.

Hospital corpsmen are at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are involved in almost every facet of Navy Medicine.

Abell comes from a family rooted in the Marine Corps. Her grandfather, father, uncle and husband have all served as Marines.

"Coming from a family of Marines, I always admired those who serve," said Abell. "Working at MCRD, I'm forever proud that I am a part of the important stepping-stone in getting medically-ready Marines to the fleet."

When asked what the legacy of the hospital corpsman rating means to her, Abell said that she is proud when people ask her what she does for a living.

"I can not only tell them I'm in the Navy, but I also serve as a [hospital] corpsman," said Abell. "I am a part of the most decorated, enlisted rating."

Navy hospital corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. Twenty ships have been named in honor of hospital corpsmen.

