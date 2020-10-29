49th Wing third quarter load competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Young | Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Young | Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, left, present the first place trophy to weapons loaders from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit during the 3rd quarter load competition, 26 October, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Twelve Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed to see who could load munitions onto their respective aircraft the quickest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Twelve Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s third quarter load competition, Oct. 26, here.

Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and skillfully as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition.

Congratulations to the 9th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s compeition.