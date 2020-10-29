Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing third quarter load competition

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Young | Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Twelve Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s third quarter load competition, Oct. 26, here.
    Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and skillfully as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition.
    Congratulations to the 9th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s compeition.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 14:47
    Story ID: 382018
    Location: US
