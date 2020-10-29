49th Wing third quarter load competition

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Twelve Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s third quarter load competition, Oct. 26, here.
Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and skillfully as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition.
Congratulations to the 9th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s compeition.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 14:47
|Story ID:
|382018
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
