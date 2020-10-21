181st Civilian Receives Army Meritorious Public Service Award

Bobby King, the training specialist - plans section for 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, received the Army Meritorious Public Service award for three years of hard work and dedication to the Eagle Brigade family Oct. 21 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



King, who enlisted in 1981, dedicated his life to the Army for 31 years and continued to serve Fort McCoy for nine years once he retired, with the last three at 181st MFTB.



“I remember how professional the organization was, how welcoming everybody was and hard everybody in the brigade was working during the exercises,” said King. “How well they take care of their people, that impressed me.”



Maj. Tye Nagel, the operation officer for 181st MFTB, worked with King for almost three years and expressed how impactful King was in the organization.



“Bobby is a ‘Servant Leader’ – as an extremely seasoned senior noncommissioned officer, his unparalleled knowledge of the Sustainment and Protection War-Fighting Functions helped me (a Combat Arms Officer) effectively plan the Brigade’s support missions to meet our Reserve Training Partners requirements at numerous exercises from 2019-2020,” said Nagel. “It is without doubt my success here at 181st MFTB is owed primarily to Bobby King.”



Sgt. 1st Class Richard Medley, the brigade plans and exercise team member for 181st MFTB, saw King not only as a help, but as a friend.



“Coming into the brigade plan and exercise team from being a platoon sergeant in a combat arms line unit was a startling transition. Mr. King made that same transition years ago and knew, by the look on my confused face, how best to assist me,” said Medley. “He also helped me get involved in activities outside of work by introducing me to the sport of clay-shooting. I spent countless afternoons with him and a few others out on the range, and I enjoyed it immensely. Mr. King is a man with a great appreciation for life and an understanding of how important it is to treat each other with dignity and respect.”



Walter Rakow, King’s supervisor, gave insight on King’s character and what he represented to the unit and family.



“Bobby King is a consummate professional. He is also an example on how to react in a positive manner to less than ideal circumstances,” said Rakow. “His perseverance in the face of adversity and his unyielding desire to do well in any endeavor he set out on, that is who he is.”



King gave words of wisdom to the Eagle Brigade Soldiers about their time here and the secret about Fort McCoy.



“The Soldiers do not know how well they got it until they leave. This is a great organization. Do not fool yourself,” said King. “You may go on temporary duty assignments a lot, you may go to school a lot, but if you allow yourself to welcome the environment, this will be one of your fondest assignments.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:03 Story ID: 382007 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: LA CROSSE, WI, US Hometown: MADISON, WI, US Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st Civilian Receives Army Meritorious Public Service Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.