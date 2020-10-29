Fort Riley's annual Retiree Appreciation Day goes virtual

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Fort Riley is unable to host an in-person Retiree Appreciation Day this October. Instead, Fort Riley's 2020 retiree appreciation event for military retirees of all services and their spouses, widows or widowers will be an ongoing, online event beginning Nov. 5. The live stream will be available by joining the Fort Riley Retirement Services group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FortRileyRetirementServices/.



Deb Shelkey, retirement services officer at Fort Riley, administers the Facebook group and said, "This group was created for military retirees. Whether you are planning on retiring, are in the process of retiring or have been retired, we want to keep you updated."



Retired Command Sergeant Major Jim Mitchell believes retirees from all services and their families will gain from the virtual event.



"All in all, we believe we have put together an outstanding list of subject matter experts that will appear in a series of fact-finding videos and you will (have) great opportunities to learn from the same speakers as if you had attended Retiree Appreciation in person," said Mitchell.



The virtual event will include activities that have been part of the post's Retiree Appreciation Day. This year, leaders of the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley and Irwin Army Community Hospital will present video remarks, and partner agency representatives will provide information to military retirees online.



Virtual participants will be able to view presentations from representatives of TRICARE, the Department of Veterans Affairs, veteran service organizations, Honor Flight, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, and Defense Commissary Agency. Military retirees will also get updates on access to Fort Riley and Irwin Army Community Hospital, as well as the latest information on services offered to retirees at Fort Riley.



Irwin Army Community Hospital plans to offer immunizations to military retirees Nov. 14, with a drive-through shot clinic, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-through clinic will have the flu vaccine and TDAP immunizations — a vaccine that protects against three different bacteria: tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough). Updates will be posted on Facebook.com/FortRiley and Facebook.com/IrwinArmyCommunityHospital.



For more information on Fort Riley's virtual Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Retirement Services Office at 785-239-3320 or join the Facebook group.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:20 Story ID: 382003 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley's annual Retiree Appreciation Day goes virtual, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.