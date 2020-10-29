Vehicular Operations: Driving the Mission

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicular operations flight maintains a fleet of 87 different vehicles, while ensuring safe transportation of base assets critical to maintaining superior combat airpower at Royal Air Force Lakenheath.



“We have the largest documented cargo section in the U.S. Air Force,” said Senior Airman John Goodnough, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation vehicle trainer. “Anything that can be moved without an airplane falls under our jurisdiction.”



Ground transportation specialists log hundreds of hours behind the wheels of multiple vehicle types in order to efficiently meet the needs of the Liberty Wing’s mission.



“Our fleet ranges from small sedans and forklifts to 44 passenger busses,” said Goodnough. “Our daily tasks can vary from collecting the base’s mail to possibly transporting aircrew around the flightline.”



Most base agencies depend on the transportation of people or assets, marking ground transportation specialists vital to the Liberty Wing’s daily operations.



“We do a lot to support the greater mission,” said Staff Sergeant Raven Corbett, the NCOIC of Ground Transportation Support. “We have some of the only Airmen qualified to use heavy machinery or drive on the flightline.”



The vehicular flight was an integral part in the success of a recent deployment, transporting over 200 Airmen as they arrived home from supporting U.S. Central Command, including Operation Inherent Resolve.



“We were recognized by the Mission Support Group Commander for our coordination during the return,” said Corbett. “We worked with 60 volunteers to unload the plane’s cargo and bring the Airmen home.”



The Vehicle Operations Flight ensures the F-15 are always ready to own the skies by extending their support to flightline operations.



“We support all three of RAF Lakenheath’s fighter squadrons by transporting both aircrew and parts,” said Corbett. “We even have a fleet of vehicles prepared for when the F-35 arrive.”



The Vehicular Operations Flight ensures that the 48th Fighter Wing can continue to deliver worldwide combat airpower and support by adjusting to and mobilizing for any situation that the mission demands.

