    U.S. Ambassador to Iceland shows gratitude to NATO forces

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.29.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KEFLAVIK, Iceland -- Dr. Jeffery Ross Gunter, U.S. Ambassador to Iceland, visited U.S. Airmen and NATO support personnel currently deployed to the region to show his appreciation for their continued performance during Icelandic Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Oct. 28, 2020.

    Allied forces were treated to a meal and refreshments provided on behalf of Gunter, and U.S. Embassy Reykjavik, as congratulatory recognition for completing the very first Icelandic Air Policing rotation under COVID-19 conditions, and a job well done.

    “These are historic times,” said Gunter. “Your service and sacrifice keep America and the High North free.”

    The 493rd Fighter Squadron assumed control of NATO’s commitment to the region Oct. 12, 2020, and logged a total of 258 hours in support of Iceland’s peacetime preparedness requirements.

    “The U.S. Air Force turned in an outstanding performance,” said Capt. Jón B Guðnason, Director General of the Coast Guard in Keflavík. “This mission remains a testament to the enduring partnership of Iceland and the United States.”

    The 493rd FS presented Gunter and Guðnason with framed lithographs as a token of appreciation for the Embassy and Icelandic Coast Guard’s coordination to ensure operational success.

    “Ambassador, Jón, the Reapers thank you for your hospitality, and for sticking with us through all the challenges of this deployment,” said Lt. Col. Anthony May, 493rd FS commander. “We could not have accomplished this mission without your continued support.”

    Air Surveillance operations remain a fundamental component to how NATO provides security to its members, and serve as the single standard for safeguarding sovereign airspace within the alliance’s area of responsibility.

