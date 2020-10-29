Rolladen installation to begin in Aukamm, Hainerberg

Photo By Anna Morelock | Rolladens, similar to these on a barracks building on Clay Kaserne, will be installed...... read more read more Photo By Anna Morelock | Rolladens, similar to these on a barracks building on Clay Kaserne, will be installed on bedroom windows in Army Family Housing in the Aukamm and Hainerberg neighborhoods beginning in November. The rolling shutters help block light and help keep rooms cooler in the summer. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Based on requests from residents, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden planned and developed a project to put German exterior rolladens on bedroom windows in Army Family Housing. The Directorate of Public Works has developed projects for all neighborhoods and is pleased to inform residents the projects are now starting.



The first project will start in the Aukamm and Hainerberg neighborhoods. Emails were sent from the housing division to residents informing them of the project and start dates. The project will take place in several phases:



Phase I: Measurement of windows. This will start on Nov. 2 and end on Nov. 23. Since the windows vary in size and dimension, each individual window that will receive a rolladen must be measured. The vendor is financially liable to ensure all rolladens fit. Once all windows have been measured the rolladens will be ordered and constructed.



Phase II: This phase is the outside construction and installation of the rolladens. The contractor will need access on one day to drill a hole for the electrical power cable to be installed. This will take approximately 10 minutes. The majority of the work will take place outside the home with the use of a portable lift.



Phase III: This phase covers the electrical work for the rolladens and the contractor will need access to homes to make the electrical connections and run the power lines. It is important to have no items blocking the contractor or window for the installation of the electrical cable from the outlet to the window/rolladen.



During this work the contractor will adhere to the garrison and host nation requirements for COVID-19. Please ensure that when the contractor enters your home to take the measurements and do the electrical work that you also follow COVID-19 requirements. Please wear a mask, ventilate the home (open the windows for 10 minutes) and maintain social distance from the contractor. The safety of families is the most important portion of this work.