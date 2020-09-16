Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Construction Dive Detachment BRAVO Divers Training Exercise 2020

    CDDB DIVEX 20

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman | U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kurt Bettfreund, a Seabee Diver assigned...... read more read more

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    In September 2020, Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Bravo (CDD/B) conducted their annual Divers Training Exercise (DIVEX) at Wilson Cove, San Clemente Island. During this critical Unit Lead Training (ULT), CDD/B honed specialized skills for in-water air and oxygen decompression diving, surface decompression diving, recompression chamber operations, SCUBA diving operations and the maintenance of Diver’s Life Support Systems (DLSS).

    CDD/B executed unique training in preparation for project specific situations, operating in real world environmental conditions. The DIVEX provided the opportunity to clearly demonstrate their expertise of military diving knowledge and the capabilities of UCT 2. CDD/B increased their diving qualifications and readiness as a CDD, and are now prepared to execute the full range of UCT underwater construction missions. The ULT is a key component to certify the CDD as ready to deploy and transitions CDD/B to the Advanced Phase of the Fleet Response Training Plan while preparing for their upcoming 7th Fleet deployment at the end of this year.

    Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2), homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. UCT 2 is an ECH V afloat command assigned under administrative control to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and Naval Construction Group ONE (NCG 1) and under the operational control of fleet commanders when Construction Dive Detachments (CDD) are forward deployed. UCT 2 forces are combat ready, mobile forces, specially trained to directly support fleet, joint, coalition, interagency, homeland defense, and contingency operations by carrying out missions across the range of military operations, operating afloat or ashore within the continental United States (CONUS) or outside the continental United States (OCONUS), along the conflict continuum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:22
    Story ID: 381945
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Dive Detachment BRAVO Divers Training Exercise 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    Divers
    Diving
    Construction
    Maintenance
    Chamber
    Undewater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT