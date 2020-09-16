Construction Dive Detachment BRAVO Divers Training Exercise 2020

In September 2020, Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Bravo (CDD/B) conducted their annual Divers Training Exercise (DIVEX) at Wilson Cove, San Clemente Island. During this critical Unit Lead Training (ULT), CDD/B honed specialized skills for in-water air and oxygen decompression diving, surface decompression diving, recompression chamber operations, SCUBA diving operations and the maintenance of Diver’s Life Support Systems (DLSS).



CDD/B executed unique training in preparation for project specific situations, operating in real world environmental conditions. The DIVEX provided the opportunity to clearly demonstrate their expertise of military diving knowledge and the capabilities of UCT 2. CDD/B increased their diving qualifications and readiness as a CDD, and are now prepared to execute the full range of UCT underwater construction missions. The ULT is a key component to certify the CDD as ready to deploy and transitions CDD/B to the Advanced Phase of the Fleet Response Training Plan while preparing for their upcoming 7th Fleet deployment at the end of this year.



Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2), homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. UCT 2 is an ECH V afloat command assigned under administrative control to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and Naval Construction Group ONE (NCG 1) and under the operational control of fleet commanders when Construction Dive Detachments (CDD) are forward deployed. UCT 2 forces are combat ready, mobile forces, specially trained to directly support fleet, joint, coalition, interagency, homeland defense, and contingency operations by carrying out missions across the range of military operations, operating afloat or ashore within the continental United States (CONUS) or outside the continental United States (OCONUS), along the conflict continuum.

