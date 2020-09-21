TRFB welcomes new Regional NAMTS Coordinator

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Elizaire | Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) recently welcomed a new Regional Navy Afloat...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Elizaire | Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) recently welcomed a new Regional Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) coordinator (RNC), Jesse Chapman, who will oversee coordinating, tracking and qualifying all Sailors enrolled in the NAMTS program at TRFB and aboard the aircraft carriers located at Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, which includes all active duty non-nuclear maintenance rates and participating Reserve Sailors. TRFB was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 31, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principle mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Elizaire) see less | View Image Page

By MCC Rebecca Ives, Trident Refit Facility Bangor Public Affairs



Silverdale, Wash. (Sept. 21, 2020) - Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) recently welcomed a new Regional Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) coordinator (RNC), Jesse Chapman.



As RNC, Chapman will oversee coordinating, tracking and qualifying all Sailors enrolled in the NAMTS program at TRFB and aboard the aircraft carriers located at Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, which includes all active duty non-nuclear maintenance rates and participating Reserve Sailors.



TRFB currently has 89 active duty Sailors and 43 Reserve Sailors enrolled in the program.



“My vision for the NAMTS program in the Northwest Region is to continue the excellent program and to help the Navy and the Submarine community see the positive impact this program can have on maintenance while away from home port,” said Chapman. “We are the only region currently to work with submarine specific qualifications and I would love to see that expand.”



Chapman retired from the Navy in 2020 as a Senior Chief in charge of the Operations Department onboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). While he was never enrolled in the NAMTS program himself, he has extensive background in maintenance and material management (3M) and Navy instructing.



“I was drawn to the NAMTS program because of the ability to still be able to positively influence both the United States Navy and its Sailors,” said Chapman. “It’s such a good program to help Sailors enhance their careers.”



Chapman, a native of Poulsbo, Washington, enlisted in the Navy in January of 2000, and graduated basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois. He completed Sonar Technician “A” and “C” schools in San Diego, California.



His initial sea duty was aboard the USS Decatur (DDG 73) from 2001-2006 where he worked as work center supervisor and then Lead Petty Officer (LPO) for the Combat Acoustics Division. His second command was Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center (FLEASWTRACEN) from 2006-2009 as an instructor and facilitator for the Single-Ship Anti-Submarine Warfare course (SSASW). From 2009-2012, Chapman worked aboard the USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as the LPO of the Combat Acoustics Division and later the command’s 3M coordinator.



Chapman continued his 3M coordinator career on the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) from 2012 to 2015 where he picked up Senior Chief. From there, he transferred to Naval Oceanographic Processing Facility (NOPF), Whidbey Island, where he was the Lead Chief Petty Officer (LCPO) of Standards and Evaluations and Department LCPO of operations, until 2018 when he boarded the Nimitz.



Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) was established in the Pacific Northwest on July 31, 1981, as the primary maintenance facility for the West Coast Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN) fleet. TRFB’s principle mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.



For more information, visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/TRFB