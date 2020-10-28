Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer

789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004

(802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247

P.O.C: Capt. Mike Arcovitch (802) 338-3478, (802) 734-1677



TAG Release 20-29



Wednesday, October 28, 2020



Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) Training Schedule: Update



Jericho, Vt. – The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site has updated their schedule based on a need for increased firing times. Schedule is below.



From November 2-7, units from 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain) are scheduled to conduct small arms, .50 caliber and mortar fire until as late as 11:00 p.m.



Vermont units are on a compressed time line because of training requirements leading up to likely 2021 deployments in addition to training year 2021 requirements.



While preparing for deployment units also have requirements that must be met within the training year which ends Sept. 30. Training has often occurred at Fort Drum to meet requirements. Fort Drum has implemented a mandatory two week quarantine period for National Guard units which equates to an annual training (AT) period – eliminating Fort Drum as a possibility to mitigate the impact on the community around CEATS.



CEATS is a subordinate unit of the Garrison Support Command. Plans, operations, range safety, and all operations at the range are run by a dedicated full-time and part-time staff. Range staff has also led multiple efforts to mitigate the impact of noise on the local community. The range schedule, as it stands, is on page two. Range operations are subject to change.



All noise complaints and range inquiries should be directed to the Vermont National Guard State Public Affairs office by calling 802-338-3000 and using option three. You can also e-mail inquiries through the VTNG Public Affairs mailbox at: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil







SUBJECT: Live Fire Training Dates





As a follow up to the recent town meeting we want to make you aware of Range Operations taking place during the upcoming month. The following dates have been compiled in order to provide advance notice of live fire training events at CEATS (Camp Ethan Allen Training Site). Note the scheduled cease fire times in military format following weapon description.





Range Usage:



NOV 2020:

Week of November 1-7

1-7 November Small Arms, .50 CAL

2-3 November Mortars 2300, Small Arms 2300

4-5 November Mortars 2200, Small Arms 2200

7 November Small Arms, .50 CAL 2200

2-7 November USBP Richford, ICE, FBI, VT ST PD 1600





Week of November 8-14

8-14 November Small Arms 1600

14 November .50 CAL 2100

13-14 November Burlington Police Dept. 1600

10, 12 November USBP Richford 1600

9 November ICE 1600



Week of November 15-21

17, 19 November USBP Richford 1600

19-20 November Essex PD 1600

18-21 November .50 CAL 2200/ Small Arms 1600





DEC 2020:

Week of December 1-5

3-4 December Small Arms 1600

5 December Small Arms, .50 CAL 2200

5 December Demo 2000



Week of December 13-19

16 December VT ST PD 1600









Please feel free to contact us with any concerns that might arise.



1. E-mail: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil



2. Phone: (802) 338-3000 option 3



###

