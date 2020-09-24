Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 SD Guard members named to All-Guard Marathon Team

    09.24.2020

    Story by Spc. Tyler OConnell 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    Three South Dakota National Guard members were named to the 2020-2021 All-Guard Marathon Team after competing in the 26.2-mile race among 124 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 34 different states and territories.

    Capt. Rebecca Linder, Ofiicer Candidate Richard Langdeaux and Senior Master Sgt. Beth Johnson competed in the National Guard Marathon Time Trials at the Omaha Marathon, Sept. 20, to earn a spot on the 45-member team.

    Traditionally held in Lincoln, Nebraska in May, the National Guard Time Trials were rescheduled to the Omaha Marathon after the annual Lincoln Marathon was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The All-Guard team includes the top 24 males, top 17 females and top four masters qualifiers (two male/two female over age 40) from the competition. This year’s top National Guard Marathon Team winners: California National Guard Capt. Kenny Rayner, overall male winner with a time of 2:35:18;
    Kentucky National Guard Lt. Col. Varinka Ensminger, overall female winner with a time of 3:16:21; and the Indiana National Guard Team was the overall team winner of the 2020 National Guard Marathon Team Time with an average team time of 3:05:16.

    Linder, Langdeaux and Johnson are now eligible to compete and represent the National Guard in select events across the country. The All-Guard Marathon Team is part of the All-Guard Military Competitions Program that encourages and enhances the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among National Guard members from all 54 U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia.

    Langdeaux, a member of the 1-196th Regional Training Institute, finished with a time of 3:00:39. Linder, a member of the 1742nd Transportation Company, finished with a time of 3:26:48. Johnson, a member of the 114th Medical Group, finished with a time of 3:44:37.

    Four other SDNG members also competed in the time trials: Spc. Jacob Hernandez (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:18:14; CW2 Kenny Maas (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:31:10; Sgt. 1st Class Louis du Randt (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:46:01; and Capt. Betsy Schaefer (881st Troop Command) time: 5:11:52.

