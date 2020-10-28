Holiday Helper alters program - delivering cheer despite COVID

Heading into November, the call usually goes out for volunteers to aid the annual Holiday Helper program, but that’s not going to happen this year due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 and post efforts to keep community members socially distanced and healthy.



There will be other changes as well, noted Susan Garling, the program’s marketing and outreach manager. The annual open house has been scrubbed, some donations are being made virtually in lieu of in-person drop-offs, and the “shopping days” for service members will be timed out to ensure there are no more than 20 people in the building at any given time.



As a quick review for those unfamiliar with the program, Holiday Helper is a command-approved non-profit organization that supports military families facing special circumstances. It receives donations from off-post businesses and other groups, and passes those items along to command-nominated individuals – often junior service members with tight family budgets, but also including families at the VA Medical Center’s Fisher House and others. Originally, it was an entirely holiday-focused activity, but it has expanded to free school supplies and backpack giveaways for military children over the summer and other morale-building endeavors.



Holiday Helper shines the brightest in December when it conducts an Open House filled with VIPs – including the Virginia governor and his wife – who help service members “shop” for free gifts for their children. That is followed by the regular “shopping days” a couple of weeks later when command-nominated individuals visit the toy warehouse on Battle Drive to select items for their kids.



“The biggest change this year is the cancellation of the open house,” Garling said. “However, Gov. Ralph Northam has graciously agreed to submit a video showing his support for our military, and in recognition of his support, we have introduced a new initiative this year called the ‘Governor’s Toy Box.’”



At the 2019 open house, she explained, Northam inspired the holiday helper team when he distributed stuffed animals to elated children. They converted a donated wooden chest into a “regal-looking” toy box that’s filled with cuddly toys and will be on permanent display near the main entrance of their facility.



“I have little doubt the governor is looking forward to returning next year so he and the first lady can put the toy box to good use,” Garling added.



Reiterating how they are taking pandemic precautions very seriously, Wayne Hall, Holiday Helper president, said there will be no more than 20 individuals in the toy store at any one time. “Masks will be required by everyone who enters the building,” he further noted, “and the layout of the facility and processes have been changed to ensure social distancing is adhered to.”



The shopping days are set for Dec. 15-16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or later if necessary.



“We are working Plan A, but in the event we’re told we cannot have military in the toy store, we have a Plan B in place, which is providing support to our military as they drive up in their cars. The Holiday Helper team has been working this for months to ensure we would be ready to support our military… whatever it took,” said Carlton Branch, first vice president.



Each nominated service member will receive three toys per child, stuffed animals, crayons and coloring books, stocking stuffers, hats, gloves, books, puzzles, a commissary gift card, a live holiday tree from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers if needed and a box of food from Feedmore.



Moving on to donations, Garling said they’re aware the pandemic has hit many businesses and individuals hard, but there is every reason to believe the long-supportive community will step forward to ensure the 2020 program is successful.



“Our team has been privileged to see things that lift our spirits during this critical time. That is the diligence, dedication and ingenuity of our community,” Garling acknowledged. “Several individuals and businesses have created toy registries or conducted virtual planning parties where they ordered all donations online and had them delivered. One way or the other, it’s obvious the Fort Lee community and its partners will make this happen, and thinking outside the box will get it done. In less than two months, our military will get to shop for their children’s holiday toys free of charge.”



Carrie Williams, second vice-president, continued the thought. “The very best sight at the holiday helper toy store is seeing our military members leave with their large blue bags thrown over their shoulder,” she said. “Our community sees this as way to give back and say thank you to those who protect our country.



“While holiday helper will look very different in 2020, with many changes in place to safeguard the force, there is one thing that will not change … continued support for a program that ensures no military child goes without,” Williams added.



As for volunteer help, Garling offered a thankful nod to those meeting that need including the Sergeants Major and Warrant Officers associations, several senior military spouses, and a number of military members from Fort Lee.

