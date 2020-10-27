Dressing up tradition: COVID-19 prompts Marines to put polish on ‘Chesty’ Puller event

Photo By Terrance Bell | First Sergeant Ernest Delgadillo adjusts the collar of a Marine prior to a ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | First Sergeant Ernest Delgadillo adjusts the collar of a Marine prior to a ceremony honoring Lt. Gen. Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller and his wife, Virginia Montague Evans Oct. 23 at the Christ Church Parish (Episcopal) in Saluda. see less | View Image Page

SALUDA (Oct. 27, 2020) – For 26 years, Fort Lee Marines carried out an annual tradition that began with a 60-mile relay run to the birth and resting place of Lt. Gen. Lewis Burwell “Chesty” Puller. Upon arrival, they would stand amongst the stones of his sacred grounds, honoring the life and achievements of arguably the most famous Devil Dog of all time.



Part of that tradition was interrupted Friday when COVID-19 precautions – which have restricted or suspended many military events – scrubbed the run. However, the occasion was no less reverent and memorable.



Roughly 30 Marines – normally attired in physical training gear – stepped off the bus at Christ Church Parish for the first time in dress blue and blue-white uniforms for a gravesite-only ceremony. They heard Puller’s story from the narrator, listened to the inspirations of their commanding officer, bowed their heads in prayer and talked amongst each other.



Lt. Col. Julian Tsukano, Fort Lee Marine Detachment commanding officer, said although he took no particular joy in cancelling the run this year, it made for more enriching experiences.



“No run, no problem,” he said after the ceremony. “That’s the way I look at it. What we’re going through as a nation with COVID is the pressing challenge. This nation is great because it had navigated through stormy seas and rough times, and the fact we can’t have a run is OK with me. Frankly, the Marines coming out here today in our dress blue for the first time possibly starts a new tradition. The heart of the matter is that we’re here together. We’re here with General Puller, and that’s what matters at the end of the day. How we got here is just another story we tell each other.”



Born in West Point, roughly five miles from Saluda, Puller is the most decorated Marine ever. He earned five Navy Crosses among a bevy of other medals in 37 years of service. Puller moved back to the West Point area after military service and died in 1971. His battlefield exploits, however, have transcended generations.



“Chesty Puller is the greatest hero our country has ever known,” said 20-year-old Pfc. Samuel Myers, assigned to Bravo Company, Fort Lee Marine Detachment. “I knew about Chesty Puller before I enlisted in the Marine Corps, and its men like him that made me want to join.”



Most of the Devil Dogs present volunteered for the ceremony. Pfc. Carl Jackson said it was the highlight of his fledgling career as a Marine.



“It’s something I wish I could relive and be a part of every year,” said the Bravo Co. Marine and Groesbeck, Texas, native. “My time here is short, but the experience I’ve had to come here and commemorate ‘Chesty’ Puller has been absolutely awesome.”



Tsukano, in his first year of command, noted there’s something to be said about the area Puller came back to after his career was over, adding he is inclined to building better relationships with townspeople.



“I think there’s a reason why General Puller is buried here and not in Arlington,” he said. “There’s a reason why he is buried at this small church. If you look at the life of General Puller, he seemed to want to be in the town that raised him, with the families he couldn’t spend all those Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with. For him to come back here means something. For us to follow on in the future, we will spend a little more time in this community.”



Among those present for the ceremony was Anne Evans, a niece of Puller.



The Rev. Stuart Wood, Christ Church rector, provided prayer services.



Christ Church Parish was established in the 1660s. The current building was completed in 1714.