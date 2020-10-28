Lithia Springs, Georgia Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Idoreyin Esenyie, from Lithia Springs, Georgia, is a U.S. Navy Sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Esenyie serves as the lead petty officer for Camp Lemonnier’s Procurement Department where her responsibilities include the requisition of supplies for all departments and tenant commands at CLDJ and overseeing the delivery of supplies to the respective departments.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Esenyie is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S. - African Nations relations.



Since her deployment to CLDJ, Esenyie has been active in the local community. In addition to her duties as lead petty officer of the Procurement Department, Esenyie serves as a resident advisor, assistant command financial specialist and volunteers with Friends of Africa.



“I’ve enjoyed my participation in Friends of Africa,” said Esenyie. “Having discourse with Djiboutians and other allied forces in country has been important to me while at Camp Lemonnier.”



Esenyie plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Esenyie, a graduate of Lithia Springs High School outside of Atlanta, Georgia, has grown both professionally and personally while deployed to CLDJ.



“Expeditionary logistics is a whole new world to me,” said Esenyie. “I’m grateful for the shipmates who have helped me navigate that field here.”



Personally, Esenyie is most proud of completing her bachelor’s degree while at CLDJ.



“It was not that much of a sacrifice since I’m already away from home,” said Esenyie. “However, I do want to acknowledge the impact of my transition assistance instructor who motivated me to get up off my butt and do this after a decade of procrastination.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Esenyie, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe for generations of Sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is the conversations with shipmates,” Esenyie said. “I find the exchange of ideas and shared wisdom invigorating.”

