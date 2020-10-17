Nebraska guardsman, Daberkow receives Bronze Star Medal

Senior Master Sgt. James Daberkow, first sergeant for the Nebraska Air National Guard’s Lincoln-based 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron was presented with a Bronze Star Medal for the service he provided during a deployment to Iraq from April 4 to Oct. 7, 2019.

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone. Daberkow was awarded the medal for his service in support of Operation Inherent Resolve where he served as a senior enlisted leader for more than 500 personnel assigned to the Personnel Recovery Task Force.

While in Iraq, Daberkow was one of three first sergeants assigned to the Personnel Recovery Group in a high-threat environment where the threat of possible hostile actions was ever-present. Daberkow said his role in Iraq included numerous duties few first sergeants see during traditional deployments.

Daberkow said along with the many responsibilities he carried with him, he saw his role as being responsible for the needs of his Airmen and ensuring they received the tools they needed to get their many jobs done. This was often complicated by the fact the base had only a few morale, welfare and recreation options, connectivity to the outside world was often cut for days at a time and the threats were constantly changing.

“A first sergeant is similar to glue,” Daberkow said. “We find ways to leverage support options to hold individuals and groups together.”

“I don’t look at a First Sergeant as being in charge of people; It’s much more being responsible to their needs,” he added, meaning he often put in extremely long days finding solutions to the various problems his Airmen confronted. “The long hours were fine by me. It was a comforting feeling to know young and old Airmen, first or multi-time deployers would open up with questions, comments or concerns based on trust.“

On three separate occasions this meant helping guide Airmen through the American Red Cross notification system and subsequent redeployment when they experienced family emergencies back home. He said the experiences helped him better understand the types of balance and focus Airmen must have as they serve overseas.

“Keeping a balance of the Airmen’s needs and keeping the mission demands on the forefront enabled me to help decrease emotional distress on Airmen and their families,” Daberkow said.

As a long-time member of the Nebraska Air National Guard, Daberkow said his experiences helped prepare him for the various responsibilities he had while in Iraq.

“It’s a compliment to have a deployed commander or chief say, ‘If you didn’t tell me you were in the Guard, I wouldn’t have guessed it,’” Daberkow said. “Some active duty personnel – young and old – have the misconception that Guard personnel lack knowledge, skill, work ethic, etc., but the reality is we’re all relevant.”

Daberkow said the deployment taught him a lot of things. One of the biggest lessons was that serving others and the United States as a whole is both a great responsibility and an opportunity to give back.

“Upon my return, I walked through the front door of our home, and I did it under my own strength,” Daberkow said. “There have been many members of the United States military throughout this country’s history that did not have the opportunity to come home the same way they left.”

Daberkow said his mother passed away only weeks before the deployment, but he carried her words overseas with him.

“Her wisdom resonates within me,” he said. “She said, ‘Do it for people you’ll probably never even meet.’”

“Awards and recognition are nice, but pride in our purpose runs far deeper in my soul,” he added.

