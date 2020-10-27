Camp Pendleton hosts Under Secretary of the Navy for awards ceremony

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Installations-West hosted a luncheon in honor of the acting Under Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, on Oct. 27, 2020.



During his visit, the UNSECNAV presented awards to Marines and key members of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department (CPFD) who showcased acts of heroism in response to the DeLuz fire, as well as recognized CFPD as the Fire Department of the year.



On Sept. 30, 2020, a vegetation fire forced the evacuations of schools, businesses, and hundreds of homes in the DeLuz Housing area of Camp Pendleton. With the quick actions of several Marines and the CPFD, everyone was safely evacuated and the fire left the installation with minimal damage. This can most certainly be attributed to the fact that Marines and CPFD train and stay ready to keep the base and surrounding communities safe.



“The remarkable achievements of these individuals is vital to enhancing the Department of Navy mission through preventative risk management, education, emergency response and communication,” said Mr. Slavonic.



Other attendees included dignitaries and members of Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Camp Pendleton office and Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The other awards presented included the NCIS Group Accommodation, a Department of the Navy Civilian Commendation.



The luncheon was hosted at the Camp Pendleton Marine Memorial Golf Course. The outdoor venue’s space was utilized to aid in COVID-19 mitigation.

