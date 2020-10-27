NAVFAC Southwest Selects 2021 Engineers and Designer of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Oestereicher announced Oct. 27 the selection of Cmdr. Peter Benson and Dr. Michael Fraser as the 2021 NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Engineers of the Year and Richard Suda as the Designer of the year.



The annual awards program recognizes engineers, architects, landscape architects, and interior designers who portray excellence in engineering achievements, civic and humanitarian activities, as well as professional and technical activities. NAVFAC Southwest Engineers of The Year are entered into a national awards program associated with the National Society of Professional Engineers.



“It is always challenging to find the top candidates from a pool of great engineers and designers at NAVFAC Southwest, but these 3 individuals reflect the excellence of our command and deserve the recognition for their accomplishments”, said John Coon, NAVFAC Southwest chief engineer and Design & Construction business line (DCBL) leader.



Cmdr. Peter Benson is a civil engineer serving as the Public Works Officer at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake. He leads a workforce of 315 personnel who manage facilities maintenance, construction, environmental, and services program. He led the recovery effort from the magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes during the July 4th holiday in 2019, assessing 1,784 buildings for safe occupancy and developing a $3 billion recovery program.



Benson spends his off time volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Sunday school instructor and an Elders Quorum First Counselor.



Dr. Michael Fraser is a senior geotechnical engineer at DCBL providing expertise on almost every project in the Navy’s Southwest area of responsibility spanning 19 Navy and Marine Corps bases. Through his leadership, technical expertise and extensive knowledge of earthquake faults, he works with engineering firms to follow complicated provisions of construction near these active faults, especially at Naval Base Coronado and after the July 2019 earthquakes at NAWS China Lake.



“I really appreciate the recognition,” said Fraser. “I want to acknowledge all the people I work with. This wouldn’t have happened without them.”

Fraser spends time volunteering at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista, Calif. focusing on collection, preservation and display of equipment associated with early American Farming and construction.



NAVFAC Southwest Senior Architect Richard Suda provides mentoring and guidance to junior architects. He has recently focused his skills and expertise on the high profile MQ-25 and MQ-40 unmanned aircraft program at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), as well as the $400 million upgrade and modernization of the Navy Post Graduate School Campus at Monterey. He consistently provides design and technical skills to ensure all projects are of the highest quality within the budgetary and schedule constraints. Suda is also the subject matter expert (SME) on Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) for DCBL providing guidance for all Marine Corps projects.



“I am honored to have been nominated for this award, much less actually receiving it,” said Suda. “I would like to thank everyone I have had the opportunity to work with here at NAVFAC Ssouthwest, without their support through the many projects this would not have happened. This is a tribute the team we have at NAVFAC Southwest and the support everyone provides each other each and every day. I would also like to thank leadership for providing me the opportunity to be part of some of the most amazing and diverse facilities to support the Warfighters.”



Suda is a volunteer with several organizations including the Boy Scouts as a Scout Leader, a Trustee for the Knights of Columbus, coaching Little League, and sitting on the advisory board for the Fall Festival.



NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

