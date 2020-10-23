JTF-SD members transfer to Space Force

Photo By Dennis Rogers | Col. Marcus Jackson, Joint Task Force - Space Defense (National Reconnaissance Office)...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | Col. Marcus Jackson, Joint Task Force - Space Defense (National Reconnaissance Office) deputy director, takes the Oath of Office during a transfer ceremony into the U.S. Space Force at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado Oct. 23, 2020. Col. Scott Brodeur, JTF-SD director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD senior enlisted leader, hosted the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

Eleven Joint Task Force - Space Defense field grade officers transferred to the U.S. Space Force Oct. 23, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.



The JTF-SD’s mission is to conduct unified action with mission partners, space superiority operations to deter aggression, defend capability and defeat adversaries through the continuum of conflict.



Col. Scott Brodeur, JTF-SD director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD senior enlisted leader, hosted the ceremony.



“This is a momentous occasion for us,” Brodeur said. “Today is a day we should look on and be proud of what’s about to happen as some of the first senior leaders we will have in the Space Force transfer.”



The transferees followed General John Raymond, USSF Chief of Space Operations, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, USSF senior enlisted advisor, 86 U.S. Air Force Academy graduates, junior officers and enlisted space professionals who joined the Space Force in the last few months.



JTF-SD leadership invited the Space Force’s newest members’ friends and family to the ceremony.



“This was a great opportunity for friends and family to witness a historical event,” said Col. Marcus Jackson, JTF-SD (National Reconnaissance Office) deputy director. “Transferring is a great growth opportunity and I’m proud to be serving in the U.S Space Force.”



The transfer comes nearly two months after company grade officers and enlisted personnel were able to transfer into the USSF. The process for officers is different as they must resign their commission within the USAF and be reconfirmed into the USSF.



“These [officers] believe in the mission and vision of the Space Force in the future,” Brodeur said. “They get to define the next evolution of the Space Force. They are going to lead us into the next generation and define [the] space warfighting culture.”