597th Transportation Brigade embraces safeguards to protect Army networks during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. Oct. 27, 2020 —Many Soldiers and civilians assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade are participating in virtual meetings and conducting mandatory training requirements online to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Here are some tips from Dwayne Berry, Information Management, S6 Director and subject matter expert on cybersecurity on how to keep your systems safe while working from home.



• Secure your Wi-Fi Network.



Your home’s wireless router is the primary entrance for cybercriminals to access all of your connected devices. Secure your Wi-Fi network and your digital devices by changing the factory-set default password and username. For more information about protecting your home network, check out the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Information page.



• Double your login protection.



Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to ensure that the only person who has access to your account is you. Use it for email, banking, social media, and any other service that requires logging in. If MFA is an option, enable it by using a trusted mobile device such as your smartphone, an authenticator app, or a secure token—a small physical device that can hook onto your key ring. Read the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) How-to-Guide for more information.



• If you connect, you must protect.



Whether it’s your computer, smartphone, game device, or other network devices, the best defense is to stay on top of things by updating to the latest security software, web browser, and operating systems. If you have the option to enable automatic updates to defend against the latest risks, turn it on. And, if you’re putting something into your device, such as a USB for an external hard drive, make sure your device’s security software scans for viruses and malware. Finally, protect your devices with antivirus software and be sure to periodically back up any data that cannot be recreated such as photos or personal documents.



• Keep tabs on your apps.



Most connected appliances, toys, and devices are supported by a mobile application. Your mobile device could be filled with suspicious apps running in the background or using default permissions you never realized you approved—gathering your personal information without your knowledge while also putting your identity and privacy at risk. Check your app permissions and use the “rule of least privilege” to delete what you don’t need or no longer use. Learn to just say “no” to privilege requests that don’t make sense. Only download apps from trusted vendors and sources.



• Never click and tell.



Limit what information you post on social media—from personal addresses to where you like to grab coffee. What many people don’t realize is that these seemingly random details are all that criminals need to know to target you, your loved ones, and your physical belongings—online and in the real world. Keep Social Security numbers, account numbers, and passwords private, as well as specific information about yourself, such as your full name, address, birthday, and even vacation plans. Disable location services that allow anyone to see where you are— and where you aren’t —at any given time.



The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S (CONUS), deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM). Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements (RPOEs) in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening (JTFPO)

