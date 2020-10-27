McCain Legacy Inspires Next Generation of Sailors

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 27, 2020) Amy Winters, left, and Jonathan Winters, right,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 27, 2020) Amy Winters, left, and Jonathan Winters, right, sister and brother-in-law to Chief Electronics Technician Charles Findlay, watch a commissioning ceremony for a new barracks building, USS John S. McCain, at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, Oct. 27. Findlay died in a collision aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The barracks are designed to house junior Sailors under instruction at technical schools aboard Naval Station Great Lakes and are named in honor of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nick Scott). see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Raymond Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, cut the ribbon of the base’s newest barracks, USS JOHN S. MCCAIN, at Naval Station Great Lakes, Oct. 27.

The Navy named the barracks for the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS JOHN S. MCCAIN (DDG 56), and dedicated it to the ship’s namesakes, Adm. John S. McCain Sr., Adm. John S. McCain Jr. and Sen. John S. McCain III, as well as the 10 Sailors who lost their lives in the line of duty during a collision with a tanker off the coast of Singapore in 2017.

The building is slated for use as housing for junior Sailors under instruction at technical schools aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. All barracks aboard Great Lakes are named after ships. By treating each barracks as a ship, recruits and students learn the fundamentals of watchstanding.

“Promoting professional development and quality of life are the two goals driving the opening of these barracks,” said Leung. “These barracks are built to last, just like the namesake ship.”

The students who occupy the new barracks will, on average, be around the same age as those who served aboard the ship McCain. Leung said he hopes these students are inspired by the crew’s seamanship and heroism, and use the lessons learned from the incident as motivation to study hard, be ready to save a ship at a moment’s notice, and be ready for duty in the Fleet.

“When I’m talking about extraordinary Sailors, I’m also talking about two U.S. Navy admirals and a United States senator who dedicated their lives to this country,” said Leung, referring to the McCain family. “It was brave men and women- United States Navy Sailors- who saved the ship.”

Some family members of Sailors lost aboard MCCAIN attended, though it remained a small ceremony in order to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19. The occasion was also livestreamed via social media for those who could not attend.

Julie Boesel, Navy Gold Star coordinator to Naval Station Great Lakes, spoke about one of the namesakes and how he honored the Sailors who lost their lives aboard MCCAIN in 2017.

“Prior to the memorial service held at the pentagon, Sen. McCain was present at a meet and greet for the families,” said Boesel. “[He] would not leave until he had spoken with each family member, he did not care if the ceremony began late, and told his aides they would wait for him.”

Boesel stated that the Navy Gold Star program’s mission is to never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to always remember the names of fallen shipmates.

Some family members of the Sailors lost aboard MCCAIN attended the ceremony in order to see their family members honored during the dedication.

“Logan had only been on the ship less than three months, it was his first deployment,” said Theresa Palmer, mother of Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Logan Palmer, one of the Sailors lost in 2017 aboard MCCAIN. “I had a feeling I would not see him again, something was not right.”

“I got onto the Navy and Marine prayer group, and I encouraged the moms and wives to continue to pray for their Sailors,” said Palmer. “It’s been a long haul.”

