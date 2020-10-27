Profiles in Professionalism: MC2 Magan Strickland

Mass communication specialists tell the Navy’s story through photos, video and the written word. MCs are tasked with presenting the Navy to the general public, particularly through digital and print media.



Strickland, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, came to work for Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) in Sep. 2019, and over the past year while on orders she has contributed content to four issues of TNR Magazine and countless social media posts for the Navy Reserve official social media platforms.



“When I’m getting ready for work, I know that it can be different every day. I’m not sure what I’m going to walk into, so I just get ready to expect the unexpected,” said Strickland.



Strickland has been temporarily assigned to CNRFC from Reserve element of the Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE), East. Their mission is to provide public affairs forces to emerging communication requirements.



From producing news articles on Navy Reserve force program and policy updates, running the command photo studio, and creating graphics for online posts, Strickland has certainly represented NPASE well — delivering additional MC expertise to the TNR team.



“When I initially joined the Navy, this is the only job I wanted,” she said. “What I like about being an MC is we get to come in contact with so many different people. I get to ask them questions and figure out what their perspective is on a certain topic or something that we’re covering.



”In her civilian capacity, Strickland is an administrative manager at a financial firm, an entrepreneur and a full-time mother."



“I’m kind of a ‘Jane of all trades.’ My family here consists of my young son and I. Being a Reservist allows some flexibility in where we’re able to move around. We have been in Virginia for some time now, but we’re looking forward to what’s next,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:29 Story ID: 381837 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Profiles in Professionalism: MC2 Magan Strickland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.