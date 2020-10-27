Military & Family Readiness Center re-opening its doors

The Military & Family Readiness Center at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is scheduled to re-open its doors, Nov. 2 for all services and programs.



Since March 2020 the M&FRC, as well as many other 6th Force Support Squadron facilities and programs have been limited to minimal in-person interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Those facilities had to use virtual conferences to provide services to mitigate the spread of the virus on MacDill. Now, as these facilities slowly transition to their full capabilities, the M&FRC is ready to provide their services to the base populace with the same top-of-the-line customer service as before.



“Safety remains a priority and while limiting contact and traffic in the facility, we strive to maintain our excellent standards for customer service,” said Princesca Dew, a community readiness consultant at the M&FRC. “We understand people are under a lot of stress right now, but we aim to provide the tools to help each and every one of our customers.”



By re-opening their doors to in-person interactions, the M&FRC is restoring opportunities for customer registration into plans and programs that can be accomplished either in-person or virtually.



“Due to the pandemic, we’ve adapted to a virtual atmosphere to assist customers and it’s been effective to be able to host our programs without the need for in-person interaction,” said Dew.



Going forward, the M&FRC aims to accomplish more in-house opportunities such as the Transition Assistance Program and Newcomer’s Orientation.



“While customers can come into our office to register for workshops or schedule appointments, as we re-open, we’re encouraging online scheduling through Appointment Plus to minimize traffic in the facility,” said Dew. “Customers can make an account with Appointment Plus, see what classes are available at the M&FRC and register from the comfort of their own home at a time that is convenient for them.”



Furthermore, Dew emphasized that customers do not need a government computer to access this system and that Appointment Plus will be more convenient for customers.



For more information on MacDill’s M&FRC, click here to check out their website or call their office at 813-828-0145 to stay up-to-date. To create an account with Appointment Plus and register for M&FRC classes, click here.

