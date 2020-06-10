Task Force Illini teaches Wargaming

Wargaming simulates an armed conflict between opposing forces and is an important part of establishing a proper course of action on the battlefield. Visualizing the flow of the operation allows participants to gain a greater understanding of a conflict in a safe and controlled environment. Officers use wargaming to understand risks and opportunities that will ultimately lead to better decision making during an actual mission.

Wargaming is conducted around a terrain model in cycles where unit operation sections simulate the friendly force and unit intelligence sections simulate the enemy force repeat orders of action, reaction and counteraction. Moves are made based on likely courses of action assessed during the military decision making process, but are likely to change during a session as everything is simulated in real-time.

“It’s important that wargaming is engaging and fun but soldiers also need to understand that there are real-life implications to what we learn here”, said Cpt. Joshua Palacios, Intelligence Chief of the Brigade Advisor Team for Task Force Illini.

Palacios observes, coaches and mentors instructors within CTC-Y on brigade level intelligence operations and procedures.

The room often buzzed with excited conversation and clarifying questions. While wargaming is far from a new concept among the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are subtle differences in military language and doctrine used by NATO aligned forces. Clarification came from Palacios with the aid of linguists and English speaking Ukrainian officers.

“Captain Palacios is an excellent and highly professional advisor for wargaming.” said Maj. Roman Znak, senior officer of the CTC-Y simulation center department.

Znak said there was not much entirely new information, but the way it was covered gave a new perspective. He commended Palacios on his expertise on the subject of wargaming. He said anticipation for a full demonstration was high at the time.

“We would love it if our American counterparts would perform a demo class with us.” said Roman.

Palacios and Task Force advisors intend to conduct a full demonstration later this year.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

