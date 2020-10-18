CW4 Randolph receives Meritorious Service Award

Photo By Spc. Leona Hendrickson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Atacha Randolph receives the Meritorious Service Award from...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Leona Hendrickson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Atacha Randolph receives the Meritorious Service Award from the National Guard Association of the United States at the Lt. Col. David Canegata Conference room, Joint Forces Headquarters Oct. 24, 2020. Randolph was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the Virgin Islands National Guard while serving as the membership committee chair for the Virgin Islands National Guard Association. As a direct result of her efforts, VINGA has now reached 100 percent membership for eight consecutive years. see less | View Image Page

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Atacha Randolph receives the National Guard Association of the United States Meritorious Service Award, held at the Lt. Col. David Canegata Conference room, Joint Forces Headquarters Oct. 24, 2020.



Randolph was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the Virgin Islands National Guard while serving as the Virgin Islands National Guard Association's membership committee chair. As a direct result of her efforts, VINGA remains with a 100 percent membership now going on eight consecutive years.



"This year under chief Randolph, we also achieve 100 percent membership," said Beresford Edwards, VINGA president. "So, I nominated her for the NGAUS Meritorious Service Award."



The National Guard Association of the United States created the Meritorious Service Award in 1972 based upon a perceived need for an additional Association award that would specifically recognize individuals for significant contributions to the United States Government, the Armed Forces of the United States, or NGAUS.



Randolph receives a walnut plaque that has the NGAUS seal engraved in it. Beneath the NGAUS seal is the inscription "Meritorious Service Award," and underneath inscribes her name.



"I thank you, Mr. Edwards, for nominating me," said Randolph. "I'm honored, I'm humbled, I did not expect anything. I like what the organization does for us, and I just wanted to be an active member."



The association received an award for achieving the highest percentage of membership nationwide for two consecutive years. "In addition to achieving 100 percent," said Edwards. "We were number one in the Nation for two years in a row."



VINGA Inc. is a non-profit corporation. The association's purpose is to promote growth and development, foster friendship and corporation amongst the VING officers, and provide services for its members and dependents.