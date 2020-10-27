Courtesy translation: Stricter contact restrictions and further measures decided

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 26 OCT 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



Corona: Stricter contact restrictions and further measures decided



WIESBADEN, Germany -- The number of infections in Wiesbaden continues to rise. The administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden therefore decided on further measures on Monday, Oct. 26. These are based on the guidelines of the state in the escalation concept of the state of Hessen for independent cities and districts.



The following new measures will be in effect starting Thursday, Oct. 29, to (including) Sunday, Nov. 15 for the time being.



In the public sphere, only five people or members from two households are allowed to gather. For private gatherings with a primarily sociable character (celebrations) outside of residences, last week’s measure remains in effect: a maximum of ten people are allowed to gather, this applies particularly to commercially available rooms and restaurants. For gatherings in private rooms, especially in residences, it is recommended that a maximum of ten people from a maximum of two households meet.



As of now, gatherings and events as well as cultural offers such as theater, opera, concerts, movie theater, and similar events with more than 50 people are prohibited. Considering the increasing number of infections, the previous regulation, according to which the number of participants was limited to 100 people, had to be adjusted. In justified individual cases, the health authority can issue exceptions. The limit of 50 people also applies to gatherings of religious communities for the practice of religion as well as for funeral services and burials. The limit also applies to events and guided tours in museums, castles, memorials, zoos, similar facilities and the number of spectators at sports events.



The obligation to cover mouth and nose in public spaces is also being expanded. It is no longer just in restaurants and hotels that guests have to wear a face covering when entering and leaving and when lingering in common areas such as sanitary rooms, cloakrooms and wellness areas. The mask requirement now also applies, among other things, to attending religious services by religious communities, visiting theaters, public entertainment venues and public facilities.



The administrative staff has already decided to restrict visits to care facilities. They will be in effect until (including) Sunday, Nov. 15. People who live in retirement and nursing homes or in assisted living communities may then receive visits from a maximum of two people for one hour at a maximum of three times per calendar week. Since Monday, Oct. 19, a general mask requirement has been in effect in schools starting with fifth grade. Indoor physical education is also prohibited in schools for all age groups. No more spectators are admitted to training and competitions in professional, high performance and amateur sports indoors, and as of now, outdoors - as explained above - a maximum of 50 spectators. The visiting ban in Wiesbaden clinics also continues to be in effect. The mask requirement at bus stops will be lifted with the new regulations coming into effect starting Thursday, Oct. 29, as the state of Hessen has now issued an identical obligation for Hessen, so that a separate Wiesbaden regulation by general decree is no longer required. According to the state regulation, which is already in effect, the mouth and nose covering has to be worn during the entire stay at a bus stop - regardless of whether the minimum distance to other people can be maintained.



Details of all regulations can be found in general directives. These can be downloaded from wiesbaden.de/coronavirus under “Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen.”



“We know that these are additional drastic measures. However, these are necessary in order to slow down the spread of the corona pandemic, to protect risk groups and to ensure that sufficient treatment capacities are still available in clinics,” say Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Head of the Health Department, Dr. Oliver Franz. "We ask all Wiesbaden residents for their understanding and urgently appeal to adhere to the measures and to wear a mouth and nose covering."



The administrative staff will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 28, to assess the situation. The meeting should also discuss whether the Christmas market, the Winterstubb and Eiszeit can take place or not.



The health authority can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the corona virus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Current information on the subject of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source:

https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000391787.php