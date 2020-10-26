Charting New Horizons: Naval STEM Launches Virtual Effort to Attract Student Talent

ARLINGTON, Va.—Discovering how to move energy over large distances, including outer space. Designing the future through additive manufacturing. Enhancing human capabilities in an underwater environment.



These are some of the topics showcased by Naval Horizons—a new video educational series from the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) Naval STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education and outreach program. Naval Horizons will officially launch on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon EST.



This virtual effort is designed to inspire college students by raising their awareness of the real-world science and technology challenges of today.



“Naval Horizons is looking for talented, passionate students who are interested in exciting, impactful career possibilities in naval science and technology,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby. “We need their vision as we re-imagine naval power.



“A crucial part of Naval STEM is diversity,” Selby—who is also the Naval STEM executive—continued. “The Navy and Marine Corps are looking for students with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Many breakthroughs in human history have occurred by bringing together people with different insights and thought processes. This kind of collaboration will help us address naval challenges of the future.”



The DoN’s Naval STEM Coordination Office oversees investments in education, outreach and workforce initiatives—which will enable the Navy and Marine Corps to maintain their scientific and technological edge on the global stage.



Naval Horizons is designed to introduce students to cutting-edge topics impacting the Navy and Marine Corps. It does so through online videos covering nearly 20 research areas—including moving energy, additive manufacturing and undersea medicine. In each video, scientists and engineers discuss the applicability of their work.



Students are invited to learn about naval topics by watching the videos—and submitting a report on the state of the art and a futurist vision of the Navy and Marine Corps in 2040. Each submission will be reviewed to ensure that the responses provided are technically sufficient. Submissions will be evaluated on a rolling basis, and the first 3,000 submissions to meet the evaluation criteria will be awarded a $200 stipend.



“This is an excellent opportunity for college students to learn about a wide range of state-of-the-art science and technology areas applicable to naval challenges,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in the Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority Department at the Office of Naval Research. “Naval Horizons will introduce leading experts to inspire students to think about how they can use science and technology to design the future.”



Those interested in participating in Naval Horizons should visit https://navalhorizons.asee.org/.



While this challenge is designed specifically for college students, anyone can watch the videos related to Naval STEM.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

