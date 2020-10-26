Welcome Home, Bolars

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - - Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing returned Oct. 15-24, 2020, from a deployment in support of U.S. Air Force Central Command.



Over the course of six months, members from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 492d Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 48th Operations Support Squadron flew over 8,500 hours and dropped approximately 350 precision-guided munitions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



“Because of the work that was put in by the AMU specialists, back-shops, and crew chiefs, the weapons and ammo troops, along with the members of the 48th OSS, the Bolars were able to employ the Strike Eagle flawlessly over the past five months in support of US Central Command operations,” said Capt. Branden Clifton, 492 Fighter Squadron Weapons Officer. “This deployment has been a testament to the hard work and training these units put in on a daily basis. It is good to have the squadron back home and the families reunited after a successful deployment.”



The 492nd FS is the first of the three fighter squadrons at the Liberty Wing to deploy during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the normal pre-deployment requirements, members were also quarantined for 14 days and underwent medical checks prior to departure.



“Deploying and redeploying a fighter, maintenance, and support package in the COVID environment was no easy task, but our Liberty Wing came together and made it happen,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing Commander. “Our deployers demonstrated why the Liberty Wing is the very best at delivering combat air power and we’re happy to get these warriors home.”



The 48th Fighter Wing mission is to provide worldwide responsive combat airpower and support. As the only F-15 C and E wing in Europe, these Airmen provided critical combat capabilities to combatant commanders.

