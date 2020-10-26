Vermont National Guard Hosts State Representatives

On Thursday, October 22, the Vermont Army National Guard hosted seven Vermont Legislators at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt. The group had the unique opportunity to visit 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (MTN), Alpha Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Camp Ethan Allen Training Site Range Control, the National Guard Biathlon Headquarters and ranges, and the Army Mountain Warfare School. Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s Adjutant General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nate Chipman, the senior enlisted Soldier in Vermont escorted the group.



After a meet and greet at Camp Johnson, legislators were given a Guard 101 and deployment brief by Lt. Col. Larry Doane, commander, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN). The brief generally described the upcoming deployment for nearly 1,000 members of the Vermont Army National Guard. Doane and Maj. Gen. Knight took questions after the brief.



“The capability of the Guard and Reserve component is very different then when I was in,” said Rep. Carl Rosenquist. “Now (the Guard) can go and deploy to other countries and still serve their state. We are so fortunate to have the Guard. I am very proud of our National Guard and what I’ve seen here today.”



Rep. Rosenquist was drafted in 1966 and served in Vietnam as a float-bridge platoon leader. After leaving active duty, he joined the Army Reserves and moved to Georgia, Vt. where he currently serves as a representative. Rep. Rosenquist served 28 years and retired as a Lt. Col.



The group proceeded to range 6-6 where Lt. Col. Matt Wignall, commander, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (MTN) and Sgt. Maj. Andrew Campagne, senior enlisted advisor for 3-172, welcomed the group and gave a brief on the unit emphasizing the challenges many of their Soldiers face as Citizen-Soldiers.



“I am a Vermont State Trooper on the full-time side,” said Campagne. “Being the Sgt. Maj. for this unit is pretty much another full-time job. I (have) four phones, Soldiers calling, calls coming into our police barracks. Four e-mail accounts. It’s busy,” said Campagne. “I love what I do, and these Soldiers love it too. I’m proud to be here with them.”



Soldiers from 3-172 will deploy to regions of the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command in January/February of 2021.



While visiting the infantry, Legislators had the opportunity to observe a training exercise by Alpha Company of 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. 1st Lt. Taylor Bergeron, the Executive Officer for Alpha Company, described the exercise and fielded questions. They also had Meals-Ready-to-Eat for lunch, and were given a quick class on MREs and how to use the heaters by Sgt. Brian Jones, a cook assigned to Gulf Company (FSC), 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (MTN). Gulf Company is the forward support company for the infantry. Capt. Dustin Carignan, Gulf Company’s Commander, described what their unit does for the infantry.



“We make sure the infantry has everything they need,” said Capt. Carignan. “Everything from food, water, gasoline, and vehicle maintenance. We are there to provide logistical support.”



After visiting Solders in the field, the group visited The National Guard Biathlon Program. The U.S. Biathlon Team named four Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers to their Pre-World Cup Roster on October 19. There are two VTARNG biathlon Soldiers scheduled to compete in the Olympics. Headquarters for the National Guard sports program is in Jericho, Vt.



The group concluded their visit to CEATS at the Army Mountain Warfare School. Army Mountain Warfare School will break ground on their new 30 million dollar facility in the near future. AMWS is a premier mountaineering school with some of the best-trained staff in the climbing community. Last winter, a team of Vermont Soldiers, consisting mainly of AMWS instructors, placed in the famed Edelweiss Raid in Austria. They are the only U.S. team to place in the races history, additionally notable as this was their first year competing.



Overall, this event served as another opportunity for the Vermont National Guard to open our doors to members of the community. We train for the federal mission, but are always ready to respond when the State of Vermont needs us the most – as is evidenced throughout our support of the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Maj. Gen. Knight said it best, “I’m thrilled this group came today to visit our Soldiers. They do amazing work both in their units and in the community. I hope more legislators and community leaders will come visit us soon.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 09:07 Story ID: 381723 Location: JERICHO, VT, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard Hosts State Representatives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.