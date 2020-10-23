COVID-19 response results in more than 50,000 West Virginians tested

This week, the West Virginia National Guard surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning of our response 224 days ago, which has been conducted in support of Governor Jim Justice’s increased testing initiative across the state.

Currently, 418 members of the WVNG are on duty and we have completed 2,136 missions.

As mentioned during today’s press briefing, the WVNG will be welcoming home nearly 200 Soldiers from various overseas deployments. More than 160 Soldiers from the 157th Military Police Company will return this weekend from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay and an additional 20 Soldiers from Special Operations Detachment – Europe will return in the coming weeks following their demobilization at Ft. Bragg, N.C.

As a part of the COVID-19 testing effort this weekend, Task Force CRE and Task Force Medical will provide assistance with testing lanes in Boone, Braxton, Wyoming, Monroe, Berkeley and Monongalia Counties.

In addition to testing, TF CRE continues disinfection missions, focusing on schools, government and city facilities and long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

As of this release, the WVNG has provided the following for the citizens of West Virginia:

• Received and distributed 19,311,680 pieces of PPE to all 55 counties

• Sanitized 632 first responder vehicles, 11,591 N-95 masks and 175 facilities in 22 counties

• Performed 50,945 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

• Trained 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

• Produced 220,639 pieces of PPE

