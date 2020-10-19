‘Task Force No Mercy’ Completes CALFEX

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), ‘Task Force No Mercy,’ completed a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Oct. 19.



The CALFEX was the culmination of a month-long training event where pilots from No Mercy conducted gunnery tables to qualify on their AH-64E Apache helicopters. The gunnery tables consisted of day and night iterations starting with single helicopters, and then progressed to tandem aircraft rotations.



After the aviators successfully qualified, the final event consisted of using ground and aviation resources to repel a simulated attack on a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) using indirect fire from 120mm mortar fire provided by Soldiers with Nemesis Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, small arms and aerial close combat support by the CAB and a simulated medical evacuation.



Fire support specialists assigned to HHT 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provided support by calling indirect fire and confirming targets for the Apaches. The CALFEX provided a plethora of training opportunities to everyone involved, according to Spc. Grayson Houk, a fire support specialist assigned to HHT, 3rd Squadron, “Getting an opportunity work together with Apaches doesn’t happen very often, so this is just really great training for everyone here,” said Houk. “It’s awesome.”



The amount of support needed to have a successful CALFEX is nothing short of awe inspiring. Although the pilots are ultimately responsible for correct execution of aerial support missions, entire operations couldn’t happen without troops on the ground. From logistical support troops to Soldiers manning their individual weapons in defense of the FARP, everyone was an integral part in completing the mission.



Maj. Scott Baker, operations officer for No Mercy, said there were new pilots and although this was a new experience for them, they rose to the challenge and performed well. Baker said the weather made challenging environments to fly in, and on several occasions flights needed to be postponed due to unsafe flying conditions.



At the end of the day, the aviators overcame the obstacles set by Mother Nature. Soldiers from the CAB came together as a team to safely complete this round of training. “The important thing here is building upon what we learned at the individual, crew level, and team level to better support the ground force commanders’ intent,” said Baker.



As part of the 101st’s Winter Set move, 1st Battalion is set to move to Greece in the coming months to continue training, building relationships and increasing interoperability with U.S. ally and partner nations by providing aerial support on the battlefield.

