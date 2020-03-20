Dagger Brigade Soldiers Train Virtually

CAMP CASEY, REPUBLIC OF KOREA - Armor crewmen with the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted virtual training at Camp Casey’s Training Support Activity Korea, March 12-20.



Units use the Close Combat Tactical Trainer to facilitate virtual collective training from platoon up to the battalion level. These simulators replicate the interiors of vehicles like the M1 Abrams Tank and the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and help units validate tactics and doctrine.



“It isn't every day that I can dispatch my platoon of tanks and conduct a platoon or section situational training exercise. So, when I am not in the field, the CCTT is the most effective training opportunity I get in garrison,” said 2nd Lt. D'Wahn Kelley, platoon leader, 1st Bn., 18th Inf. Regt.



“The inside of the simulators are modeled after the inside of a M1A2 turret and driver’s station. As such, I get a chance to work with my crew as a tank commander while focusing on maneuvering my platoon in real time.”



The tank commander and gunner used the advanced gunnery training simulator to increase their ability to hit targets as a crew. Once completed, they incorporated the driver and loader to complete the tank crew.



The CCTT increases a crew’s effectiveness in live training and combat operations by allowing Soldiers to do multiple training iterations in a realistic, but controlled environment. In the virtual environment, Soldiers gain experience, boost their confidence, and improve their tactical knowledge all before going to the range and doing it for real.



"I'm definitely learning a lot here. I am learning how the whole entire crew works, from fire commands to looking for cues on when I should up the gun and when I should throw the next round in," said Pvt. Eleazar Alcala, armor crewman, 1st Bn., 18th Inf. Regt., armor crewman, 1st Bn., 18th Inf. Regt.



“The major difference is the way I load the round. In the simulator I just have to press buttons. Out in the field, I'll be grabbing a 50 to 70 pound round and shoving it right in the gun tube.”

The Republic of Korea features an abundance of challenging terrain, which limits the number of suitable training areas for maneuver units. The CCTT provides a synthetic training area for combined arms battalions to maneuver and engage targets virtually.



“Korea’s landscape being the way it is, and it being so unique, makes it hard to get out of the gate and to get a large maneuver space,” said Antony Biagianti, principle technical developments specialist from TSAK. “There's a lot of basic skills we train and we provide the ability here to train up for the live events.” The CCTT is not only solid training for crewmen, but also an enjoyable experience.



“That was pretty fun. It’s interesting seeing how the tank commander communicates with the rest of the crew,” Alcala said. “Seeing how the gunner works his side of the job, by scanning all those different things, helps me to learn how to someday move up to their position and do their job.”



STORY AND PHOTO BY

STAFF SGT. SIMON MCTIZIC

2/1 ID PUBLIC AFFAIRS

