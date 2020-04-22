DAGGER BRIGADE CERTIFIES FISTERS

CAMP HOVEY, REPUBLIC OF KOREA - Fire support Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted a Fire Support certification at Camp Casey and Camp Hovey from April 1-24.



All Fire Supporters, also known as FiSTers, must be trained and made ready through the semi-annual FiST certification process that tests their ability to perform a series of key fire support tasks including operating fire support equipment and conducting fire missions.



The first phase of the fire support certification process is the Artillery Skills Proficiency Test and a written exam. The ASPT is an opportunity for FiSTers to demonstrate their hands-on knowledge of fire support systems.



FiSTers were tested on several individual tasks which included utilizing a Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder, operating a Defense Advanced GPS Receiver, constructing an antenna and connecting it to a radio, and land navigation.



“Being able to operate a DAGR is vital to me,” said Spc. Henry Jaramillo, fire support specialist, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment. “If I don’t know where I am, it would be difficult to accurately call for fire.”



Following the ASPT, FiSTers trained in the Call for Fire Trainer, a digital simulator specially designed for fire support training. This was a chance for each FiSTer to acquire a target, send appropriate radio commands, and direct indirect fire onto a target. Each simulated mission in the CFFT tested FiSTers on several tasks including properly identifying combat vehicles, locating a target by grid, and conducting and adjusting fire missions.



“I reserve the CFFT to bring in a few crews at a time from my company to help teach them how to accurately call for fire,” said 1st Lt. Meagan Zoufaly, fire support officer, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment.



“Fire support personnel are the maneuver company’s experts in acquiring targets and calling for fire; therefore, cross training is encouraged to assist other Soldiers to learn and practice the skill.”



The final phase of the fire support certification process began with an operations order and ended with observing live rounds. An operations order was sent to each fire support platoon and the fire support leadership conducted fires planning. After a short planning period, the FSOs briefed their plan to the brigade FSO.



Using the Virtual Battlespace 3, the fire support teams put their plan into action. This simulation replicated how their plan would play out under real conditions.



Finally, the teams occupied an observation post to observe live artillery rounds fired by the brigade’s field artillery battalion; 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment. This culminating event allowed FiSTers to put all the skills of the certification into practice and place accurate, lethal effects onto their targets.



The FiST certification process required resources and coordination from across the Dagger Brigade to execute. This provided FiSTers from all the battalions and squadrons the opportunity to train and demonstrate their ability to execute tasks needed to excel as fire supporters.



FiSTers continually refine their skills to strengthen the foundation of the fire support system. They help commanders dominate in unified land operations by destroying, defeating, or disrupting the enemy with integrated fires.



STORY BY

1ST LT. EMILY MCGOWAN

5-4 CAV, 2/1 ID

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 00:08 Story ID: 381709 Location: CAMP CASEY/HOVEY, RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAGGER BRIGADE CERTIFIES FISTERS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.