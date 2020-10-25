Agile Flag 21-1: A chief's perspective

Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Emily Masic, 366th Fighter Wing superintendent,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Emily Masic, 366th Fighter Wing superintendent, stands in front of the mobile operating base for Agile Flag 21-1, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2020. Masic's role throughout the exercise is tie everyone together in the A-staff to ensure mission success. When problems arise, she is able to connect Airman to Airman to expedite the problem solving process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida -



“When something goes wrong and you need help outside of your area of expertise, I’m the person you go to.”



That’s Chief MSgt. Emily Masic, the superintendent for the 366th Fighter Wing A-staff. She’s currently working out of a tent beside a runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



Her tent, along with a few others, makeup the mobile operating base (MOAB) for Agile Flag 21-1. It’s not much to look at except for some generators, computers and an antenna or two, but what you will see is a slew of Airmen running around in preparation for the exercise.



Agile Flag 21-1 is an experimental exercise that is testing the capability of a lead Wing level A-staff to employ mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from the MOAB, while supporting a forward operating base at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and a contingency location at Eglin AFB, Florida.



“In contested environments we may or may not have steady connectivity with higher command,” Masic said. “This experiment is all about learning what authorities the wing level can and should have to create a more agile, lethal force while balancing the intricacies of war-time decisions.”



Throughout Agile Flag 21-1, many representatives from across the Air Force will be observing to learn from and provide feedback to the 366th FW.



“I’m excited to be here,” Masic said. “Leadership has given us the freedom of creativity and the freedom of experimentation to create scenarios and learn from them. We can push ourselves to see the extent of the Wing's problem solving capability.”



With her team by her side, Masic is working together to bring about the change that the Air Force needs to guarantee the safety of the nation and its future.



Agile Flag 21-1 is the only the first iteration of this type of exercise, with plans for more in the future. However, right now the Gunfighters have their full attention on Agile Flag 21-1, and the magnitude of its importance has not been lost on Masic.



“The Air Force has talked about this type of experimental exercise for years and now it’s happening right in front of me!” Masic said.