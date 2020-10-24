Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    “The King” in the North

    “The King” in the North

    Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Plew | A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,...... read more read more

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.24.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KEFLAVIK, Iceland--The last of the 48th Fighter Wing’s Heritage F-15 aircraft is currently deployed to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, in support of NATO Air Policing operations for the region.

    The F-15C Eagle, painted in the traditional allied invasion stripe scheme, ice blue tails, and the distinct markings of the 493rd Fighter Squadron is affectionately named “The King,” after Lt Col Royal 'King' Baker.

    Baker, who became commander of the 493rd in November 1943, flew a total of 523 hours on 272 combat missions. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, an oak leaf cluster to the Distinguished Flying Cross, and was credited with the destruction of three enemy aircraft, one shared destruction and one probable, during World War II.

    Now, 76-years later, “The King,” still serves, a warden of the Arctic north, aloft allied skies.

    “It’s a source of legacy and pride for both the operations staff and our maintainers,” said U.S. Air Force Lt Col Mark Perry, 493rd FS director of operations. “This jet symbolizes the Reapers, and we wear that as a badge of honor.”

    Air Policing demonstrates NATO’s continued evolution of air agility capabilities and adaptation to meet new security challenges to protect all members. The United States Air Force assumed full control of NATO’s commitment to the region October 12, 2020.

    Since then, U.S. Airmen continuously work to uphold international rule-based order, and maintain a steadfast layer of collective defense for all allied Arctic members.

    “I hope when the people of Iceland see our Eagles flying, they see the commonality of NATO, and what the alliance does to provide for collective defense.” said Lt Col Anthony May, 493rd FS commander. “I am extremely proud of the work the Reapers have done to get here. Icelandic Air Policing allows us to demonstrate what air power in Europe is capable of.”

    Together, the NATO alliance remains resolute to meet the peacetime preparedness requirements of all of its members with transparency, and enduring devotion to preserve sovereign airspace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 13:18
    Story ID: 381692
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 77
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The King” in the North, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    TotalForce
    Icelandic Air Policing
    PresenceMatters
    United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    Keflavik Air Base
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    IAP
    LibertyWing
    ReadyAF
    OwntheSkies
    IcelandNATO
    EUCOM NATOinIceland
    Iceland Air Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT